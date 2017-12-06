Nonprofits: December 2017 – GRANTS

Kathryn “Kitty” Hach, a longtime Loveland entrepreneur and pilot, had a part of UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies named after her, following a philanthropic gift she made to the hospital. Her donation will be used to invest in new innovative medical equipment and expand MCR’s surgery capabilities. To celebrate, MCR’s fifth-floor outdoor deck has been named “The Hach Landing.” The deck is a favorite spot for patients, families and staff to get some fresh air and get a view of Longs Peak. Hach said the inscription on the plaque at the Landing is meaningful to her, as a pilot, and will be beneficial to those who read it: “Where healing, aviation and generosity culminate. You are invited to slow down, stop, rest and reflect.”