Madwire, SendGrid make Glassdoor’s list of Best Places to Work

Three Colorado companies have made Glassdoor’s list of Best Places to Work in 2018, including a business from Fort Collins.

The ratings are Glassdoor’s 10th Employee’s Choice Awards, and recognize the top 100 large companies and top 50 small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S.

In the large companies category, Centennial-based Fast Enterprises comes in at No. 25, with an overall rating of 4.4.

In the small and medium category, Fort Collins-based Madwire was ranked No. 11, with an overall rating of 4.8.

SendGrid, which started as a Boulder company before moving to Denver in May 2016, was ranked No. 31, also with a rating of 4.8.

To create the ratings, Glassdoor used a proprietary algorithm as well as based placement on quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. A certain number of employees had to submit reviews for a company to be eligible, and companies had to receive at least a certain minimum score in all eight workplace attributes judged: overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work/ life balance, the ability to recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook.

Glassdoor is one of the world’s largest job sites and has been recognizing the best places to work in North America and Europe for 10 years.

The 2018 best large places to work were:

1. Facebook (4.6 rating)

2. Bain & Company (4.6 rating)

3. Boston Consulting Group (4.6 rating)

4. In-N-Out Burger (4.6 rating)

5. Google (4.6 rating)

6. lululemon (4.6 rating)

7. HubSpot (4.6 rating)

8. World Wide Technology (4.5 rating)

9. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (4.5 rating)

10. Ultimate Software (4.5 rating)

And the best small- and medium-sized places to work were:

1. Silverline (4.9 rating)

2. New Home Star (4.9 rating)

3. Next Century (4.9 rating)

4. Acceleration Partners (4.9 rating)

5. Zoom Video Communications (4.9 rating)