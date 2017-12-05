Techstars and Stanley Black & Decker launch 3D printing accelerator

BOULDER — Techstars is partnering with Stanley Black & Decker in a three-year agreement to launch the Stanley + Techstars Additive Manufacturing Accelerator.

The program will take place in Hartford, Conn., near where Stanley Black & Decker is headquartered. Additive manufacturing is also known as 3D printing.

The accelerator will select 10 startups in the additive manufacturing space. Applications open January 2018 and the program will run in the third quarter of 2018. Similar programs will run in 2019 and 2020 for a total of 30 startups.

To participate, startups will co-locate with Stanley Black & Decker’s new Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Hartford. While part of the accelerator, startups will have access to mentoring and resources to grow their ideas and bring them to market.

“Additive manufacturing is a field that is constantly evolving and will significantly change the

manufacturing environment of the future,” Corbin Walburger, vice president of business

development for Stanley Black & Decker, said in a prepared statement. “The Stanley + Techstars Additive Manufacturing Accelerator demonstrates our commitment to this emerging industry, and shows our intent to stay at the forefront of technological change and incorporate innovative and disruptive technologies into our business model.”

Stanley Black & Decker operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities across the world, including 30 in the U.S. and three in Connecticut.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our successful accelerator model to Hartford,” David Brown, co-CEO and co-founder of Techstars, said in a prepared statement. “Hartford is thriving with early-stage startups ranging from companies focused on science, technology and software solutions to B2B and small business services. Connecticut was at the heart of the first three Industrial Revolutions and has continued to have a strong manufacturing presence, which makes it a great location for an accelerator focused on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and additive manufacturing, in particular.”