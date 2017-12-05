Millet association holds inaugural producer educational meeting

STERLING — High Plains Millet Association is holding its first annual producer educational meeting Friday, Dec. 8, in Sterling, according to a report in the Holyoke Enterprise.

“An outstanding program is planned to address issues affecting millet and agricultural producers, and I strongly encourage all Colorado millet producers and handlers to attend,” said Chris Stum, HPMA president from Towner.

Addresses are planned by Stum; Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Don Brown; Rep. Jeni Arndt, D-HD 53, chair of House Agriculture Committee; and Dr. Mark Brick, head of Colorado State University soil and crop sciences department.

The annual meeting will be held in the Hays Student Center Ballroom at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the program will kick off at 9 a.m., followed by lunch at noon and will end with election of HPMA directors at 1:30 p.m. Registration is complimentary, but attendees are requested to register at https://hpma.eventbrite.com. Attendees may also register on-site.