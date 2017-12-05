Blue Star to expand operations outside of state

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs-based nonprofit Blue Star Recyclers has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Mitsubishi Electric American Foundation to help it expand nationwide, starting with two cities next year.

Blue Star, which employs disabled adults to recycle electronics that would otherwise end up in landfills, is considering locations in Austin, Texas; Richmond, Va.; Salt Lake City and Lincoln and Omaha, Neb., according to a report in the Colorado Springs Gazette. Mitsubishi wants Blue Star to consider 10 other cities where the Japanese giant operates manufacturing plants. Within Colorado, Blue Star, which also has locations in Boulder and Denver, is looking at expanding to Aspen and later to Fort Collins and the rest of the Front Range.

Blue Star will select the first two out-of-state locations based on volume of electronic waste generated in the cities and whether it receives financial support from the cities, said Bill Morris, the nonprofit’s co-founder and CEO.

“The goal of the grant is to have two operations open in 2018 by the end of the year,” Morris said. “The simplicity of this company is electronic waste; every city has it — cities need an ethical solution. The other element is having people with disabilities who want to work (but can’t); less than 20 percent of people with disabilities are employed. Also, less than 20 percent of electronic waste is recycled — we are trying to address both things.”