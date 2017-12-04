Nominees named for BBB’s 2018 Torch Awards in NoCo, Wyo.

LOVELAND — Twenty businesses and five nonprofits from Northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named nominees for the 2018 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 20th year locally by the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust.

Award winners will be selected in January by an independent panel of judges comprised of BBB board members, past Torch Award winners and community leaders. Winning organizations will receive their award at the 2018 Torch Awards for Ethics celebration, a luncheon event set for First National Bank.

Business nominees in Northern Colorado

All Phase Restoration, Windsor.

DaVinci Sign Systems Inc., Windsor.

EnviroPest, Loveland.

Front Range Dermatology Associates, Greeley.

Group Publishing Inc., Loveland.

Interstate Battery of the Rockies, Fort Collins.

Jireh 7 Enterprises, Erie.

LoCo Food Distribution, Fort Collins.

Loveland Design Carpet One, Loveland.

Motherlove Herbal Company, Fort Collins.

Rice’s Honey LLC, Greeley.

Roberto’s Salsas & Sauces, Fort Collins.

Sorensen Roofing & Exteriors GC, Greeley.

Viegut Funeral Home, Loveland.

Wilbur’s Total Beverage, Fort Collins.

Business nominees in Wyoming

Centennial Woods LLC, Laramie.

Donells Candies, Casper.

Employee On-Boarding Specialties LLC, Cheyenne.

Intermountain Record Center Inc., Mills.

Pizza Carrello, Gillette.

Nonprofit nominees

Foothills Gateway, Inc., Fort Collins.

Greeley Transitional House, Greeley.

Hope Lives! The Lydia Dody Breast Cancer Support Center, Fort Collins.

Larimer Humane Society, Loveland.

The Center for Family Outreach, Fort Collins.

Organizations were nominated by peers, colleagues and customers.

For the past two months, nominees have been working with teams of business students from the University of Northern Colorado, Colorado State University and University of Wyoming to collaboratively write the award submission based BBB’s Six Trust! Principles: Transformation at the Top, Reinforce and Build, Unite the Team, Steer Performance, Treasure People and Enthusiastically Reinvest.