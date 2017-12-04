Egg Strategy joins health-innovation hub in Denver

BOULDER — Egg Strategy, a consultancy that provides services across the consumer packaged goods, health-care and lifestyle verticals, is expanding to the Catalyst Health Tech Innovation hub in Denver.

Egg Strategy, a Boulder-based firm with offices in New York and Chicago, will now have part of its health-care team at the Catalyst offices in Denver, to open in 2018.

“The last couple of years we have been growing in the health space,” said Kristin Apple, Egg’s managing director of health. “When we found out what Mike (Biselli) was doing with Catalyst in Denver, we decided we needed to be involved. We want to be part of reimagining health care and want to be part of the revolution. And we want to be part of Denver.”

Catalyst HTI is designed to bring together stakeholders across health and wellness in one location, said Biselli, founder of Catalyst.

“This means providing a space and encouragement for established organizations, startups, advocacy organizations, academics and research institutions, and strategy companies like Egg to work side-by-side to create, develop, refine and bring to market cutting edge innovations and processes that will fundamentally transform healthcare as we know it,” Biselli said in an email to BizWest. “Having all of these stakeholders under one roof quickens the pace of industry advancement by providing a welcoming, healthy and informative environment where thought leaders can collaborate and innovate, together.”

Apple said that while Egg will continue to have a strong presence in Boulder, it will also have a presence at Catalyst, where it will do its normal consulting work with clients but also be co-located with other major health-care companies, including Kaiser Permanente, the American Diabetes Association and University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

“It allows for those organic conversations that happen in the hallway or over the kitchen counter, and I think that’s the unique opportunity for Catalyst and for all of us to be in one place,” she said.

Biselli added that having a local, but globally recognized firm such as Egg part of Catalyst boosts the quality of what Catalyst is doing.

“With the addition of Egg and its vast experience helping some of the biggest and best health-care companies in the world launch products and connect with consumers, we are connecting healthcare dots that have previously been disconnected,” Biselli said. “We’ve now got Egg, the American Diabetes Association, Kaiser Permanente, 40-plus health-tech startups, academic institutions, and others who will be under one roof integrating ideas, approaches, and strategies and that’s never been done before.”

Catalyst HTI is expected to open in the second quarter of 2018 in Denver’s RiNo district.