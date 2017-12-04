Boulder-based Clip Interactive starts effort to raise $5M

BOULDER — Clip Interactive, a technology platform for broadcasters and audio content creators, is looking to raise $5 million.

So far, Clip has raised $150,000 according to a Form D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 1. To raise the funds, the company is offering up equity. The company did not respond to a request for more information.

Clip aims to make radio interactive, according to its website, by building mobile apps and web players for radio broadcasters. In turn, its solutions can drive more engagement and listenership.