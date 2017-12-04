BCH offering minimally invasive heart-valve replacement procedure

BOULDER — Boulder Community Health has begun performing a procedure to replace heart valves in patients whose age or physical condition prohibits them from having open-heart surgery.

Foothills Hospital is providing the procedure, called transcatheter aortic valve replacement. It is a minimally invasive, catheter-delivered procedure that replaces damaged aortic valves in patients with severe narrowing of the aorta.

Most candidates for the procedure are in their 80s or older, or have another serious medical condition.

The replacement valve widens the valve opening and takes over the job of regulating blood flow. The procedure generally involves quicker recovery than open-heart surgery — typically two to four days compared with six to eight weeks.

Over the last month, Dr. Srinivas Iyengar, director of the new program at BCH’s Boulder Heart cardiology clinics, and his team have successfully performed a handful of the procedures.

“Our patients all report feeling significantly better immediately afterward,” Iyengar said.

Dr. Robert Vissers, president and chief executive of Boulder Community Health, said BCH is the only facility in Boulder County providing the procedure.

“BCH is committed to growing our Structural Heart program by continuing to add advanced technologies and treatments that significantly expand the range of options we offer community members with heart valve problems,” Vissers said.