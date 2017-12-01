Ticket prices for outdoor-industry event increase after Monday

BOULDER — Tickets for the BizWest Outdoor Industry Power Breakfast, which will be Thursday, Dec. 7, are still available but will increase in price after Monday.

The event will be from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Jewish Community Center in Boulder. Luis Benitez, director of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, will keynote the Power Breakfast. His address and the other discussions scheduled will provide insights and perspectives on one of the state’s most important economic drivers.

Benitez will discuss the impact of the Outdoor Retailer shows moving from Salt Lake City to Denver, including how the shows will affect the outdoor industry in Colorado, as well as the state’s leadership in the outdoor sector.

In addition to Benitez’s address, Alex Boian, vice president of government affairs for the Outdoor Industry Association, will deliver a keynote presentation on the intersection of public policy and the outdoor industry. Outdoor manufacturers and retailers increasingly are becoming advocates of sound public policy on the environment, helping to drive debate and using their influence to affect public policy. Boian will discuss what is driving this new assertiveness on the part of the outdoor industry.

The two keynotes will be followed by 20 Ideas in 20 Minutes, with outdoor-industry executives providing lightning-fast ideas on incorporating sustainability into manufacturing and retailing.

Breakfast is included in the ticket price for the event. Early-bird tickets can be purchased through Monday, Dec. 4, for $30, plus a processing fee. After that, ticket prices rise to $35, plus a processing fee. They can be purchased online. For corporate tables and sponsorship opportunities, contact Sandy Powell at 970-232-3144 or spowell@bizwest.com.