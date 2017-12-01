Key to giving: Finding your passion

Giving is a habit and a mindset, and the leaders of Give Next want to get youth motivated to give of their time and talent.

Teachers, parents and the community can encourage philanthropic giving to embody the principles of Give Next, a yearlong program that teaches middle and high school students attending Thompson and Poudre schools about the grant-making process and the important roles nonprofits play in their communities.

“There are volumes of opportunities to volunteer, and we do believe in giving of time, talent and treasure,” said Jodie Riesenberger, community programs manager for the Bohemian Foundation, which supports Give Next with the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado. “It can open their eyes to issues.”

Programs like Give Next give youth a connection to their local communities and help them realize that they can make a difference, Riesenberger said. Youth learn they don’t have to have a checkbook to give but can donate their time and still be effective, she said.

“Giving is best when it’s anchored in individual passions and interests,” said Sara Maranowicz, community programs director for the Bohemian Foundation.

Parents and teachers can help youth explore what inspires them and encourage them to engage in volunteering activities around those passions, interests and values. The students can find an interest, such as food insecurity or wildlife protection, and research which nonprofits, events and activities would allow them to offer help in that area.

“Help them find out what their interests and passions are and then giving becomes an extension of their passions instead of a to-do list,” Maranowicz said.

Telling youth to give to something or volunteer in a particular area is far less inspiring, Riesenberger said.

Instead, expose them to a wide variety of volunteering opportunities to help them find those passions, Maranowicz said. She encourages adults to ask youth what they think are the challenges a community faces and the areas where help might be needed. They can ask the youth what they want to see change and how they could go about making those changes, she said.

“You’d be surprised at what motivates kids to give,” Maranowicz said.

The youth have a diversity of ideas when it comes to that giving, Riesenberger said.

“They have innovative and great ideas that come from being a kid,” she said.

If youth start giving when they are young, giving becomes a habit and they develop an understanding of the complexity of the issues any community faces, Riesenberger said.

Youth can find multiple ways to give, such as attending fundraising activities, volunteering at nonprofits or participating in volunteer days or volunteer events. They can check traditional and social media, rely on word of mouth, listen to school announcements or check out posters and flyers on business windows and bulletin boards to learn about the specific ways they can volunteer.

“We believe that giving adds tremendous value to communities. It adds value to our individual lives. It gives us something that we can do through our lifetime,” Maranowicz said.

The youth learn that doing small things can make a difference, said Sarah Dobo, math teacher and co-leader of Give Next at Cache La Poudre Middle School in LaPorte.

“They’re one person and, individually, they can’t do much, but if they do it together, they can see collective change,” Dobo said. “If everyone is contributing something, it will actually make a difference. …. The biggest thing is for them to be open to opportunities.”