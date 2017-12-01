Give Next encourages secondary students to get into donating spirit

In five years, Larimer County students have given $261,000 in 160 grants to local nonprofits while going to school.

The students — middle and high school students attending Thompson and Poudre schools — distributed the money through their elective classes, after-school clubs and advisory periods as part of Give Next. The year-long philanthropy program, supported by the Bohemian Foundation and the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, provides students with experience in philanthropic giving while teaching them the important roles nonprofits play in their communities.

“It’s designed to give them hands-on experience in philanthropic giving,” said Sara Maranowicz, community programs director for the Bohemian Foundation. “What we hear from students is it feels really great to give.”

The students design and manage their own grant-making programs and get funding from fundraisers and donations. Local businesses, foundations and individuals donate $5,000 to each school in the program, and the students determine how to divide up and distribute the money through grants for Larimer County nonprofits.

“Fostering youth engagement, giving of their talent, time and treasure, is powerful for a community,” Maranowicz said. “It’s about inspiring that next generation of people who love to give.”

This year, there are 15 schools handling the Give Next grants, though the idea is to expand to all 26 middle and high schools in both school districts by 2021.

Give Next starts each school year with a kickoff celebration — this year, more than 400 students and 36 local nonprofits attended a four-hour mini-conference at Colorado State University on Oct. 4. The conference included speakers, a nonprofit fair and workshops led by nonprofit staff members to give students the tools they need to work through the Give Next program. The students learned about some of the work the nonprofits do in Larimer County and beyond and the impacts they are making on social and systemic issues.

“They often find they can start making a difference right away when they’re young people. They don’t have to wait until they’re grownups,” said Jodie Riesenberger, community programs manager for the Bohemian Foundation, which oversees the Give Next program.

Each year, an average of two to four schools join the program, which began as a pilot project during the 2012-2013 school year. Two schools joined this year. When the program started, there were five schools involved, seven the next year and 10 schools the year after while the United Way of Larimer County handled the operations.

The Bohemian Foundation took over administration of the program in 2015, and the Community Foundation agreed to manage the donations, grant applications and nonprofit awards.

The program follows a curriculum adopted from the Oregon Community Foundation’s Community 101 program, which is modeled after the El Pomar Youth in Community Service (EPYCS) program pioneered by El Pomar Foundation in Colorado. The curriculum engages students in all aspects of the grant-making process as they work with their teachers trained as Give Next sponsors to teach the program. The students identify community needs, choose a focus area and create a mission statement to guide their work and issuance of grants.

The students make a request for grant applications in their focus areas and set application deadlines. To help with their decision process, the students conduct research about a few local nonprofits that interest them, volunteer at various agencies, engage in site visits and meet with nonprofit leaders to try to understand the work the nonprofits do.

As they gather their material, the students ask “amazing and inspiring” questions about social issues in a community, Maranowicz said.

“Never underestimate the power of great questions, especially when it’s coming from middle school or high school students,” she said.

Once the grants are in, the students review the applications to make final funding decisions, awarding an average of three to four grants a year. They give out the grants during an award ceremony in April or May, the amounts varying depending on how much they engage in additional fundraising activities through crowdfunding, art sales and in-school fundraisers.

Cache La Poudre Middle School in LaPorte is in its second year in the program, offered through the National Junior Honor Society as an after-school club. This semester, there are 15 students in the program, and next there will be 30 — the students have to be members of the honor society for a semester before they can participate in the club.

“Even though they’re young, they have a lot of good ideas. They actually have the ability to impact other people and make change for the better,” said Sarah Dobo, math teacher and co-leader with Elizabeth Lautenschlager of Give Next.

This year, the students are focusing on raising awareness about sexual assault as a societal issue, while last year, their focus was on homelessness and food insecurity.

“They have a lot of tough conversations about what they see as needs and what would be difficult to talk about, but they know that it’s worth it,” Dobo said. “The kids love it. They think it’s great they can make decisions, grownup decisions, about things.”

Thompson Valley High School in Loveland is in its third year in the Give Next program, which is offered in conjunction with a leadership class that meets four days a week.

Through Give Next, the 15 students in the class meet local community leaders, explore nonprofits and identify problems in the community, said Nathan Fristed, physical education and leadership teacher and facilitator of Give Next at Thompson Valley High School. They learn if current approaches to those problems are reactive or proactive and are ultimately effective, he said.

“Our students get an opportunity to see what a grant application looks like, and they get to analyze the grant applications we take in … and evaluate them for effectiveness and areas of interest,” Fristed said.

The students also learn that as individuals they can make a difference.

“It’s the idea if you see a need, you can do something about it,” Fristed said. “There’s lot of opportunities for them to make a significant difference just by going and doing instead of thinking and talking about it. It gives them great opportunities to make small but significant changes.”