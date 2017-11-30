J.M Smucker continues employment sessions for new Longmont plant

LONGMONT — The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) will continue information sessions this week about future job opportunities at its new plant, which will be located in the Weld County portion of Longmont.

The company in January announced plans for a $340 million, 400,000-square-foot facility that eventually could employ 500 workers. The first phase will include a $200 million investment to construct and operate a 200,000-square-foot facility, with an additional $140 million for a second phase — a 200,000-square-foot expansion — dependent on product demand. Construction on the facility began last spring, with production expected to begin in 2019.

The plant will help meet growing demand for Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches, which are pre-made frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

J.M. Smucker Co., paid $4,649,700 to Highway 119 Holdings LLC for vacant land in the Concepts Industrial Park near the northwest corner of Colorado Highway 119 and Fairview Street, according to public records.

As part of incentive deals negotiated with Longmont, Weld County and the state of Colorado, Smucker’s will be required to pay workers an average of $48,977 annually, or 105 percent of the annual average wage in Weld County.

The employment sessions will be held in conjunction with Employment Services of Weld County.

The company’s first session was conducted at Employment Services of Weld County, 315 N.11th Ave., Building B, in Greeley, Nov. 29, with an additional session scheduled for that location on Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Additional sessions will be held at Employment Services of Weld County, Del Camino Office, 4209 Weld County Road 24½, in Longmont on Dec. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to register for work, visit www.eswc.org.