Fort Collins-based medical-device firm receives state grant

FORT COLLINS — HG Medical Technologies LLC, based in Fort Collins, has developed a device to eliminate the need for needle injections while at the dentist.

The company is the brainchild of co-founders Julian Henley, chief technology officer, and Sarvjit Gill, chief executive.

HGMT holds 24 patents and recently was awarded a $150,000 advanced industries grant from the State of Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade for the new device it’s developed.

“Our technology allows medications to be applied to target tissues quickly, at therapeutic levels, and without discomfort usually associated with tissue injection,” Gill said in a prepared statement. “Think of it like a mouth guard, filled with topical medications. You simply wear the trays in your mouth for a few minutes, and either the entire mouth or targeted areas will become numb and ready for surgical procedures with no pain.”

The mouth guard works through a process called iontophoresis, which moves medication through the body using electrical stimulation. The body has an electrical current, and the medication is moved through the body by gently raising its electrical field. A patient has a mouth guard with the topical treatment in the guard — it can numb the entire mouth or be targeted to one area — and holds another device in their hand. Electrical current can go through the body between the two, stimulating electricity in the mouth guard and allowing the topical medication to be quickly absorbed into the body. The result is an effective application of medication, such as anesthesia, without the use of needles.

The technology may also have applications in dermatology.

The grant will go to further development, clinical testing and beginning the FDA approval process.

HGMT is working with Innosphere and UCHealth Northern Colorado Research Institution to develop the product.