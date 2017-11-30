DaVita acquires independent physician association in Tacoma

DENVER — DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) has acquired an independent physician association in Washington.

The Denver Business Journal reports that Denver-based DaVita, which provides kidney care, has purchased Northwest Physicians Network, based in Tacoma, Wash. The IPA includes more than 1,000 primary-care physicians.

The acquisition is intended to bolster DaVita’s managed-care division, DaVita Medical Group, which already operates The Everett Clinic, which operates 20 sites north of Seattle.