PRPA to present findings of renewable-energy study

FORT COLLINS — The Platte River Power Authority next month will present the findings of a study on how it could achieve 100 percent renewable-energy generation.

The findings will be presented at meetings during December and January in Fort Collins, Estes Park, Longmont and Loveland.

The Northern Colorado chapter of the Colorado Renewable Energy Society is part of a coalition urging the city of Fort Collins to set a 100 percent renewable-energy goal, and there is a similar effort underway by residents of Longmont, as well as a coalition asking the power authority to meet that goal systemwide.

Meetings are:

Dec. 7

3 p.m., Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road, Fort Collins.

Dec. 12

4:30 p.m., Town Board Room at Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave., Estes Park.

6 p.m., Loveland City Council meeting; City Council Chambers; 500 E. Third St., Loveland.

Dec. 13

6 p.m., Fort Collins Town Hall meeting, Colorado Room, 222 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins.

4 p.m., Loveland Utility Commission meeting; Service Center, 200 N. Wilson Ave., Loveland.

Dec. 14

5:30 p.m., Fort Collins Energy Board, Colorado Room, 222 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins

Dec. 19

7 p.m. Longmont City Council meeting; City Council Chambers; Longmont Civic Center, 350 Kimbark St. Longmont.

Jan. 10

5:30 p.m., Community meeting at Group Publishing, 1515 Cascade Ave., Loveland.