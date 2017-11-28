Peak Serum receives approval for FBS export to EU

FORT COLLINS — Peak Serum Inc., a Fort Collins-based company, has received approval to export fetal bovine serum to the European Union.

Fetal bovine serum results from the harvest of blood from unborn calves found during the slaughter of dairy cows. The serum is used as a medium to culture cells in the biotechnology industry. Because the cell culture medium is critically important in biotech, the collection and movement of fetal bovine serum is tightly controlled.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture inspected Peak Serum, and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service approved the company’s operations as compliant with European Union regulations. This permits the company to directly export the serum to the EU.

“The fetal bovine serum Peak Serum supplies for life science and diagnostics are carefully selected to meet the standards set for reliability, applicability, quality and innovation,” Tom Kutrubes, Peak Serum president, said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to now provide fetal bovine serum products to the European Union. Our continuous efforts to improve our high standard of quality and support is part of our internal quality system, and we look forward to continued growth and expansion into new markets.”

In order to retain the approval, Peak Serum must continue to operate under EU standards, and the facility is subject to unannounced compliance inspections throughout the year to verify continued compliance.