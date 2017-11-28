Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

ePac sells equity stake to Indevco Plastics

By Christopher Wood — 

ePac Holdings LLC, a Middleton, Wis.-based digital flexible packaging company that recently expanded to Louisville, has sold an equity stake to Indevco Plastics Inc., a manufacturer of petrochemical packaging. The size of the equity stake was not revealed.

Longview, Texas-based Indevco Plastics is a subsidiary of Indevco Group of Ajaltoun, Lebanon.

ePac launched its Louisville operation at 1772 Prairie Way in the Colorado Technology Center this fall. The company specializes in short- to medium–turnaround runs using digital print on demand, providing less environmental impact than other packaging companies.

ePac’s Louisville operation focuses on packaging for the natural and organic, cannabis, pet-food, sports nutrition, coffee and snack industries. The company is also adding plants in Houston, Miami and Los Angeles.

“We’re excited about our partnership with ePac and its technology-driven solutions,” said Robert Laird, executive vice president of operations for Indevco Plastics, in a prepared statement. “The market — from consumer brands and flexible packaging converters to co-packers — is asking for short and medium-run digital packaging, and we are pleased to be a leader in this technology in North America.”


 