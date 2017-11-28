Denver investment firms revive Revolar tech startup

DENVER — Revolar, a Denver tech startup that shut down in October, has been revived after two local investment firms acquired its assets.

The Denver Post reports that Empowerment Capital and Volante Capital Advisors acquired Revolar’s intellectual property, products and hardware. Revolar produces a panic button that users can press when they are in danger, informing friends or family of their location and that they’re in danger.

Earlier investors included Boulder-based The Foundry Group, but Revolar stumbled with supply-chain issues. The new owners have retained Revolar founders Jacqueline Ros as president and Andrea Perdomo as chief operating officer.