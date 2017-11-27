Riot Blockchain — formerly Bioptix — sees surge in stock price

CASTLE ROCK — Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc. (Nasdaq: RIOT) soared last week, jumping 42 percent on Wednesday and another 47 percent Friday, closing Friday at $23.60, according to the Denver Business Journal.

The company, formerly a Boulder-based biotech company known as Bioptix Inc., changed its name and focus last month, announcing that it will be a strategic investor and operator in the blockchain industry, with a focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Sponsored Content

Considerations for the Cryptocurrency Trader

It is highly likely you have heard of Bitcoin on a news broadcast lately. What exactly is Bitcoin though and why is everybody so excited… read more

Riot recently acquired stakes in a blockchain-based payment provider and an audit and accounting firm.