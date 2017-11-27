Anti-gentrification protesters target Ink coffee shop in Five Points

DENVER — More than 200 people angry at an Ink Coffee sign celebrating gentrification protested at the chain’s Five Points location on Saturday, according to The Denver Post.

An image of the sign, which read “Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014” on one side and “Nothing says gentrification better than a fresh brewed cortado” on the other side, went viral on social media, touching off a furor with residents concerned about gentrification.

Ink Coffee posted a couple of apologies, including an initial one on Facebook that read, “Hmmm. We clearly drank too much of our own product and lost sight of what makes our community great. We sincerely apologize for our street sign. Our (bad) joke was never meant to offend our vibrant and diverse community. We should know better. We hope you will forgive us.”

But residents have remained angry, with some seeking closure of the coffee shop, which was vandalized after the sign went viral.