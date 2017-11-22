Denver office building sells for $5.3 million

DENVER — An office building near 16th Street Mall sold for $5.3 million.

The three-story building at 1641 California Street was purchased by J&G 1641 LLC, reports BusinessDen.

Sponsored Content

Considerations for the Cryptocurrency Trader

It is highly likely you have heard of Bitcoin on a news broadcast lately. What exactly is Bitcoin though and why is everybody so excited… read more

The 19,600 square foot building is located between a parking garage and a 24-story office tower at 700 17th Street.

There are three floors of offices, as well as retail space on a lower level. Tenants include law offices, a fitness studio and an optometrist.

The seller was 1641 California LLC, who purchased the building in June 2013 for $3.1 million.