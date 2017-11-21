Sports-centric venture firm raises $640,000

BOULDER — Black Lab Sports, venture-capital firm that specializes in sports, has raised $640,000.

The Boulder-based company is raising the funds by offering equity, according to a Form D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 13. Black Lab Sports did not return a request for more information.

The company’s website states it is “an innovation hub, at the intersection of business, sport and art.”

Companies like Isplack Inc., which makes eye black in various colors, Can-ice, which makes manufactured ice for indoor and outdoor use, are part of Black Lab Sports.