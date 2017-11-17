Colorado agencies find pesticide residue on Starbuds marijuana

LOUISVILLE – Marijuana plants and products from Starbuds, whose official name is Citi-Med LLC, has had a health and safety advisory filed against them by several Colorado agencies.

The Colorado Department of Revenue, the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment have issued the safety advisory due to potentially unsafe pesticide residue on the retail marijuana.

Starbuds has a location in Louisville, as well as Denver, Westminster, Commerce City, Aurora, Pueblo and Niwot.

Marijuana flower, trim, concentrates and infused-products were affected by the pesticides, and consumers who may have affected products are encouraged to bring them back to Starbuds to be properly disposed of.

Consumers can determine if their cannabis is affected by looking at the container in which it was stored. Impacted containers will have a cultivation license number of 403R-00027 and the following harvest batch numbers: