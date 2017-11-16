What Colorado’s proposal for Amazon HQ2 means for Front Range

DENVER — The Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade and the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. have released a redacted version of their response to Amazon’s request for proposals for potential sites for its second North American headquarters.

The submitted proposal is on behalf of all of Colorado, and particularly highlights the nine-county region that Metro Denver EDC covers, which includes 70 communities.

The 77-page document — which may be considered concise compared to what some cities submitted but was based on research that showed that Amazon valued brevity — breaks down place, talent, accessibility, business ethos and positioning for the future as reasons Amazon should select the Metro Denver region.

When it comes to potential sites Amazon could select, were it to choose Colorado, no one site was emphasized over any other site. About 30 sites in the region are available, although eight are seen as particularly good fits for Amazon.

“It’s not for us to say where Amazon should be,” Metro Denver EDC CEO J.J. Ament told stakeholders and reporters at a briefing Thursday morning. “We want to let Amazon choose.”

Which sites Amazon may choose from is still a mystery, however. The information was redacted from the proposal because it’s proprietary information, Ament said. The idea is that to release which sites are being considered to the public would run the risk of Colorado showing its hand to competitors, exposing Amazon’s thought process to its competitors and would put the sites themselves in jeopardy against other development projects.

Under the “Positioning Amazon HQ2 for the Future” section of the proposal, there are nearly 12 pages of redacted information. In the “Sites for Amazon HQ2 & Follow-On Investments” section there is a list of 15 redacted items.

What the proposal does highlight in particular is place and talent. The area’s strong outdoor recreation scene, Denver Startup Week and 30 research labs and institutions are mentioned, as is the area’s 12 higher education institutions and more than 17 healthcare locations. FasTracks, the $7.4 billion comprehensive transit plan that added light and commuter rail, is mentioned as a strength.

The report compares Denver International Airport, which has an economic impact of $26 billion each year, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where Amazon’s original headquarters is located. There are more flights from Denver to New York and Washington, D.C., than there are from Seattle, and flights from Denver are cheaper to San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

As to talent, the proposal mentions how Colorado has the second-largest aerospace economy in the U.S., more than 18,000 employees in the bioscience sector and is fourth in the nation for clean-tech employment and third in the nation for high-tech workers per capita.

In fact, based on the jobs associated with what Amazon HQ2 would require, there are nearly 140,000 jobs already in the state in those skilled roles. The region is 54 percent above the national average. Year-over-year growth in those headquarters jobs from 2016 to 2017 for Colorado was 3.1 percent, above the national average of 2.1 percent.

From 2016 to 2017 there was a 6 percent growth in chief executives and office and administrative support workers in Colorado, and a 5 percent growth in computer and information systems managers and web developers. Roles like general and operations managers, human resources managers, business operations specialists, computer programmers, software developers and lawyers also grew.

The area’s universities are also on board. Letters to Amazon’s decision makers were included from the Colorado State University system, the University of Colorado system, Colorado School of Mines, University of Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver, Regis University, the Colorado Community College system, Colorado Mesa University and Colorado Mountain College.

The proposal makes sure to show Amazon that it would be in good company. Case studies are included to show how other companies selected Colorado for its headquarters, such as Arrow Electronics Inc., BP Lower 48, DaVita and Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. Other major companies like Google, Charles Schwab and Vertafore are mentioned as ones that have selected Colorado for a major presence. And homegrown companies like Western Union and Zayo Group are also included.

Population growth and transit are listed in the proposal. The report mentions that in 2015 net migration to the state was 67,811 people, with record numbers of young adults between the ages of 20 to 34 moving to Denver. There is high appeal in the area for graduates from top universities such as Princeton, Stanford and the California Institute of Technology.

Several transit projects are also mentioned, such as the $1.6 billion T-REX project that widened major interstates, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s $487 million U.S. 36 project to reconstruct the roadway from Federal Boulevard to Table Mesa Drive and the $1.2 billion Central 70 improvements planned over the next six years.

“Investments such as these have moved Metro Denver down the list when it comes to the most congested metro areas in the country,” the report states.

Despite the transit improvements and how population growth is seen as an endorsement of Colorado, critics of the Amazon HQ2 project see them as reasons why Amazon coming to the area would be a burden.

With issues like traffic, high cost of housing and low unemployment making it difficult for existing employers to find talent, Amazon could exacerbate the issue.

But Ament argues that the issues already exist and must be addressed anyway. What is more, Amazon’s 50,000 jobs that would come with its new headquarters will be brought to the area over 10 to 15 years — and 50,000 jobs is the same amount of jobs the area added in the last 12 months.

Still, he said he’s not surprised the project has seen pushback.

“I have the same concerns,” he said. “But whether or not Amazon comes, we still need to address transportation infrastructure. None of these issues are going to go away. The benefit of this project is it’s making the public focus on the area’s needs.”

Colorado’s submittal focuses on the area’s natural talent, quality of life and accessibility through its airport and transit. What isn’t a major feature, although is mentioned, is incentives.

The state’s incentive offering is modest compared to, say, New Jersey, which is reportedly offering $7 billion in incentives.

Although the potential value of incentives is redacted, there are four listed in the proposal that Amazon would qualify for.

A job growth incentive tax credit provides an 8-year performance-based state corporate income tax credit to businesses that have job creation projects. The Strategic Fund is a cash grant given to extraordinary business development projects that will have an outsized economic impact. The Colorado First Customized Job Training Incentive gives $1,200 per employee in cash for customized, technical training for new employees. (The cap of $750,000 per year has been lifted by the Office of Economic Development & International Trade.) And the Colorado Enterprise Zone Program gives tax credits to business that promote and encourage job creation in economically distressed areas. (The value of that incentive depends on the company’s final location.)

The report also adds that in addition to state incentives, local incentives are also on the table from each individual community that Amazon could select for its final location. A line in that section is redacted.

Although other communities may have led with incentives, Sam Bailey, vice president of economic development for Metro Denver EDC, said he saw Colorado’s proposal as being reflective of who the area really is.

“This is not a sales pitch,” he said. “We wanted to show ‘here’s who we are.’”

Metro Denver EDC said it feels confident about the proposal it has submitted to Amazon. (It was confirmed that Amazon did receive its proposal.) But Ament said Colorado has as good a chance as any of being the winning bid.

“I think our chance in one in 238,” he said, citing how many proposals Amazon has received. “There are about 53 communities that I see as meeting or exceeding the criteria, but Amazon got 238 bids. I think our chances are good but we have to keep it in context.”

Even if Metro Denver and Colorado are not selected for Amazon, Ament said he saw the project as an opportunity to bring the communities together in a unified front, and plans to use that momentum for future economic development.

“It’s aligned our communities in a way few projects could, he said. “The resources we’ve developed for this will survive Amazon. This proposal has been all about Colorado. The tools we’ve developed will last for the next few years.”