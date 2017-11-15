Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Colorado Springs still considered for hyperloop test track

By Doug Storum — 

COLORADO SPRINGS – In the wake of news Tuesday that Denver will welcome a test track for a hyperloop-inspired project, a Fort Collins-based company said it’s still considering Colorado Springs for high-speed tube transit.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that Loop Global Inc. unveiled plans over the summer to build a 3-mile demonstration track that people could pay to ride.

Colorado Springs remains a candidate for the project, said CEO D Worthington, even after the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that it will let Los Angeles-based transportation innovater Arrivo build a test track near Denver International Airport.


 