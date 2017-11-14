Colorado adds to online business-filing options, cuts fees

DENVER — Colorado’s Secretary of State has added new online submittal options for business filings.
The forms are for business transactions that affect foreign entity filings — that is, anywhere outside of Colorado.
Sponsored Content
Tax Considerations for Breweries
Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more
The list of forms that now must be filed online are:
- Statement of Change Changing the Assumed Entity Name
- Statement of Change Removing the Assumed Entity Name
- Statement of Change Changing the True Name
- Statement of Change Changing the Jurisdiction
- Statement of Change Changing the Entity Form
- Statement of Correction Correcting the Assumed Entity Name
- Statement of Correction Removing an Assumed Entity Name
- Statement of Correction Correcting the True Name
- Statement of Correction Correcting the Jurisdiction
- Statement of Correction Correcting the Entity Form
The filing fee for each form has been dropped to $10. Previously, to file a correction would cost $150.
There are four forms that now must be filed on paper, for which the fee will remain $150. Those four forms are:
- Statement of Correction Revoking a Filed Document
- Statement of Correction Correcting a Delayed Effective Date
- Statement of Correction Correcting a Mistakenly Filed Domestic Entity that was meant to be a Foreign Entity
- Statement of Correction Correcting a Mistakenly Filed Foreign Entity that was meant to be a Domestic Entity