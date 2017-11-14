Colorado adds to online business-filing options, cuts fees

DENVER — Colorado’s Secretary of State has added new online submittal options for business filings.

The forms are for business transactions that affect foreign entity filings — that is, anywhere outside of Colorado.

The list of forms that now must be filed online are:

Statement of Change Changing the Assumed Entity Name

Statement of Change Removing the Assumed Entity Name

Statement of Change Changing the True Name

Statement of Change Changing the Jurisdiction

Statement of Change Changing the Entity Form

Statement of Correction Correcting the Assumed Entity Name

Statement of Correction Removing an Assumed Entity Name

Statement of Correction Correcting the True Name

Statement of Correction Correcting the Jurisdiction

Statement of Correction Correcting the Entity Form

The filing fee for each form has been dropped to $10. Previously, to file a correction would cost $150.

There are four forms that now must be filed on paper, for which the fee will remain $150. Those four forms are: