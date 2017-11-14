Home » Industry News » Entrepreneurs / Small Business

Colorado adds to online business-filing options, cuts fees

By Jensen Werley — 

DENVER — Colorado’s Secretary of State has added new online submittal options for business filings.

The forms are for business transactions that affect foreign entity filings — that is, anywhere outside of Colorado.

The list of forms that now must be filed online are:

  • Statement of Change Changing the Assumed Entity Name
  • Statement of Change Removing the Assumed Entity Name
  • Statement of Change Changing the True Name
  • Statement of Change Changing the Jurisdiction
  • Statement of Change Changing the Entity Form
  • Statement of Correction Correcting the Assumed Entity Name
  • Statement of Correction Removing an Assumed Entity Name
  • Statement of Correction Correcting the True Name
  • Statement of Correction Correcting the Jurisdiction
  • Statement of Correction Correcting the Entity Form

The filing fee for each form has been dropped to $10. Previously, to file a correction would cost $150.

There are four forms that now must be filed on paper, for which the fee will remain $150. Those four forms are:

  • Statement of Correction Revoking a Filed Document
  • Statement of Correction Correcting a Delayed Effective Date
  • Statement of Correction Correcting a Mistakenly Filed Domestic Entity that was meant to be a Foreign Entity
  • Statement of Correction Correcting a Mistakenly Filed Foreign Entity that was meant to be a Domestic Entity

 


 