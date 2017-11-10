Tech firm Liqid moving HQ from Lafayette to Broomfield

LAFAYETTE — Liqid Inc., a developer of agile technologies for data centers, will move its headquarters from Lafayette to the Interlocken business park in Broomfield.

Liqid will move from 1408 Horizon Ave. to 20,846 square feet of space at 329 Interlocken Parkway.

Liqid also has an office in Santa Clara, Calif.

Earlier this year, Liqid secured $10 million in Series A funding, bringing the startup’s total amount of venture capital raised since it was founded in 2013 to $20 million.

Liqid is using the funding to accelerate development of its flagship Liqid CI platform, recruit additional engineering talent, and drive its sales and marketing efforts.

The Liqid CI Platform provides the ability for information-technology users to scale infrastructure resources to instantly reprovision when their needs change.

The platform allows administrators to automate their infrastructure resources while scaling and composing on demand to accommodate the latest business applications.

Scott Garel of Newmark Knight Frank and real estate advisory firm Savills Studley in Denver arranged the lease.