COGA draws line in sand as it faces challenges

DENVER — The Colorado Oil & Gas Association came out swinging at its annual luncheon with the president and CEO declaring, “We will not be bullied.”

The Denver Business Journal reported that COGA’s president, Dan Haley, told the luncheon gathering of oil and gas executives, legislators and others that the industry works hard to safely supply energy. He called upon the industry to reject negative caricatures of the sector, the Journal reported.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

“We care because Colorado belongs to all of us, not just the loudest voice in the community meetings,” he said.

Haley told the more than 600 people gathered at the Denver Marriott City Center that 2017 has been a difficult year for the industry — and predicted another difficult year in 2018.

This year was marked by a deadly home explosion in Firestone, caused by natural gas leaking from a well, that killed two people. That’s something the industry won’t forget, even as it commits itself to safe operations, Haley said.

“Our social license to operate in Colorado depends on our communities feeling safe, and there’s not an operator in this room who is not committed to safety,” he said.

But, Haley continued, “We’re being watched. It’s no longer enough to say that we’re safe. We have to prove that we’re safe.”

Haley also ran down a list of other events, including the Tuesday vote in Broomfield to limit the activities of oil and gas operators in and near the community despite court decisions ruling that the state, not local governments, have the authority to regulate the industry.

Haley expects the legislature in 2018 to discuss measures that if passed would create larger buffer zones around drilling sites, and there may be ballot issues to address in the November elections. He encouraged the industry to get ready and to face the challenges united.