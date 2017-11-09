Feds raid, search defense contractor

GRAND JUNCTION — More than 300 employees of Capco Inc. were expected to return to work today after they were sent home Wednesday when federal agents searched the building belonging to the Grand Junction-based Department of Defense contractor.

According to a report in the Grand Junction Sentinel, no arrests were expected immediately in the case, which arose out of a sealed court record, said Jeff Dorschner, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver. No other details about the case will be released, Dorschner said.

A Capco official said the company, located at 1328 Winters Ave., was working with investigators.

“We are cooperating fully with the investigation and we intend to provide the same level of transparency and communication that has earned Capco a stellar reputation in the defense community,” said Chief Executive Officer Cordell Bennigson said in a statement.

Capco, according to Bloomberg.com research, had won military contracts worth $60 million just this month. It also won a $2.1 million contract in February. The company’s website shows that among its product lines are machine gun mounts and grenade launchers.

Capco is a 46-year-old company and in 2015 won the state’s Manufacturer of the Year award from the Colorado