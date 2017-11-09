Craft brewers spar over use of trade name

DENVER — Two craft brewers face each other not at another brewfest but in U.S. District Court in Colorado.

They’re battling over the use of the word “epic” in the name of a local IPA.

On Nov. 3, Salt Lake City-based Epic Brewing Co. sued Eddyline Brewing Co. for marketing a double IPA under the name Epic Day. The suit claims that Epic has used the “Epic Mark” on packaging and as its logo since it was founded in 2010.

As BusinessDen reports, Epic has trademarks for both its packaged beer products and its brewery services, including taprooms and restaurants. The suit says those trademarks became incontestable in September. Epic opened its second taproom in RiNo in 2013.

Epic is asking for $1 million in statutory damages, profits Eddyline made selling the product, and court fees. It also has asked the court to require Eddyline to destroy anything with the infringing logo.

Eddyline is based in Buena Vista and has a location in New Zealand. The suit says both breweries use many of the same channels to distribute beer in Colorado, causing confusion between the two brands. And it claims Eddyline knowingly targeted Epic’s Colorado market.

The lawsuit states that Eddyline’s application from October 2016 for a trademark on “Epic Day” as a beer name was rejected due to its similarities to Epic Brewing’s existing trademark.

Eddyline CEO Brian England declined to comment on the suit. Epic did not respond to a request for comment.