Guaranty shows profit through 9 months

Denver-based Guaranty Bancorp has posted an increase in profit for the first nine months of 2017.

The Denver Business Journal reported that in October, the bank holding company (Nasdaq: GBNK) announced third quarter 2017 net income of $10.1 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted common share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted common share in the third quarter 2016.

For the nine months that ended Sept. 30, net income was $30 million, or $1.08 per basic common share and $1.07 per diluted common share, compared to $17.3 million, or $0.80 per basic common share and $0.79 per diluted common share for the same period in 2016.

Paul Taylor, president and CEO, said the earnings are based on strong loan and deposit growth. “For the third quarter 2017, return on average assets increased by 33 percent to 1.17 percent due to balance sheet growth, expanded net interest margin, focus on non-interest income improvement and diligent expense management,” he said.

Guaranty purchased Loveland-based Home State Bank in September 2016 and has received regulatory approval to buy Castle Rock Bank Holding Co. and expects to close in the fourth quarter of 2017. Guaranty Bancorp said it was buying Castle Rock Bank in an all-stock deal valued at $22.5 million.

“This acquisition will result in $3.7 billion in combined pro forma assets and further strengthens our position as the premier community bank in Colorado with our headquarters and all of our branches located within the state,” Taylor said.