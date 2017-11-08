Broomfield approves oil & gas charter amendment

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield voters overwhelmingly supported a city charter amendment that gives the community more control over industrial developments, including oil and gas.

Issue 301 was passing as of late Tuesday night with 11,646 people voting in favor and 8,605 people voting against, according to a report in the Boulder Camera.

An issue committee supported by oil and gas groups spent more than $200,000 to defeat the issue. The group supporting Issue 301 spent about $3,500.

The amendment adds this language to the charter: “With regard to oil and gas development near the City’s populated areas and within the City’s boundaries, such powers shall include but not be limited to plenary authority to regulate all aspects of oil and gas development, including land use and all necessary police powers. As such, Broomfield shall condition oil and gas development permits to require oil and gas development to only occur in a manner that does not adversely impact the health, safety and welfare of Broomfield’s residents in their workplaces, their homes, their schools. and public parks in order to protect the public’s health, safety, and welfare and to safeguard the environment and wildlife resources.”