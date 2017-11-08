Boulder’s battle for municipalization uncertain with votes still too close to call

BOULDER — Just 117 votes are separating those for and against continuing funding Boulder’s bid for municipalization, with 50.22 percent against the measure as of 2:15 a.m. and with ballots still to count.

The race is too close to call, but extending and increasing the utility tax (issue 2L on the ballot) was one of three key municipalization-related votes in Boulder. If it fails, it will end the city’s seven-year quest to separate from Xcel Energy and form its own municipal utility, unless it found alternative funding.

Should 2L pass and funding continue, the city would need to determine how much is needed to fund forming the municipal utility itself, including acquiring Xcel’s assets. Issue 2O, should it pass, requires another vote to be held before Boulder issued debt to construct the utility. That measure is passing with 82.71 percent of the vote thus far.

A Boulder municipalization ballot item with decidedly more votes against it is 2P, with 57.49 percent of voters so far against allowing executive sessions for municipalization to continue. That measure, were it to pass, allows the city council to meet in closed sessions to discuss municipalization, but decisions would have to be made in public meetings.

Although Boulder’s future of municipalization is still too close to call, it looks like the votes on authorizing to provide broadband services across the Front Range is more clear, although still unofficial.

In Boulder County, 82.35 percent are in favor of the county providing broadband, with 17.65 percent against.

In Greeley, the city providing high-speed internet and other connectivity passed with 61.11 percent in favor and 38.89 percent against.

The issue also passed in Fort Collins, with 56.77 percent in favor.