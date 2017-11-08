Biopharma company AmideBio raises more than $700,000

BOULDER — AmideBio LLC, a privately-owned biopharmaceutical company, has raised $764,000 in venture capital.

The funds will go to furthering the company’s pipeline of diabetes drugs, particularly two programs.

The first is the development of glucose-responsive insulins intended to minimize the frequency of injections for diabetic patients. This “smart insulin” could reduce the number of needed injections to just weekly.

The second program is for developing pumpable glucagons for the treatment of infants born with congenital hyperinsulinism. This rare disease causes persistent hypoglycemia due to too much insulin. It can cause life-threatening effects like seizures and brain damage.

“We thank our investors for supporting the further development of these important projects that have the potential to help patients suffering from both diabetes and hyperinsulinism,” said Dr. Misha Plam, president and CEO of AmideBio, in a prepared statement. “We have promising initial data on our candidate molecules and look forward to driving them to clinical testing readiness.”