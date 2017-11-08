BBB Launches Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship Program

FORT COLLINS — The Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming is accepting applications for the 2018 BBB Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship.

The Spark Awards are BBB’s newest awards recognition program that celebrates emerging entrepreneurial businesses whose leaders demonstrate a high level of character, generate a culture that is authentic about its mission and genuinely connects with their community, the BBB said in a prepared statement.

Applications and judging for the Spark Awards is based on three principles: character, culture and community and includes a written and video submission as well as a letter of recommendation from a third party. Businesses that have been operating at least six months but not more than three years are eligible. Businesses do not need to be BBB Accredited but must be in good standing with BBB. Applications are due no later than Jan. 26.

“We have recognized that many of today’s entrepreneurs make it a point to incorporate the value of trust, ethics and integrity into their business plan from the very beginning stages of their company. We are excited that this program will highlight these newer businesses and and we hope their stories will serve as an inspiration to other emerging entrepreneurs”, said Shelley Polansky, vice president of marketing and outreach for BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

The Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship joins the BBB Institute’s longest standing awards recognition program — the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. Businesses that have been operating more than three years are eligible to compete for the BBB Torch Awards, which are based on BBB’s six trust principles. The judging for the Torch Awards takes a deeper dive into the culture of an organization and looks at how longer-standing businesses deal with ethical dilemmas they encounter with their customers, suppliers and employees, the BBB said.

The inaugural class of Spark Award winners will be announced in conjunction with the 20th Annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics luncheon celebration set for April 19 at the Embassy Suites, Loveland.

Additional information about the Spark Awards, how to apply or nominate a business and application forms can be found online at go.bbb.org/wynco-spark.