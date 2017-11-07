Whoopi Goldberg’s female-centric cannabis line coming to Colorado

DENVER — Whoopi Goldberg’s cannabis brand is coming to Colorado.

Whoopi & Maya is a line of products made with cannabis, essential oils and other ingredients targeted for personal wellness and menstrual relief.

RMZ Colorado in Denver is hosting a launch party from 6 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 9 to celebrate the brand’s debut in Colorado.

Starting Nov. 15, Whoopi & Maya will be available across the state, including at Ajoya in Louisville and MiNDFUL in Berthoud.

Whoopi Goldberg and cannabis-infuser Maya Elisabeth co-founded the line of topicals and edibles in California last year. Now the brand will come to Colorado through manufacturer RMZ Colorado, which will produce and package the line for Colorado dispensaries.

“The reception we have experienced during our first year in California has surpassed our hopes

and expectations,” Goldberg said in a prepared statement. “Every new market we are able to expand into is a victory for women looking for relief from pain and menstrual discomfort, and we are thrilled we found such great partner to bring these products to Colorado.”

