Sterling-Rice Group identifies food trends for 2018

BOULDER — The Sterling-Rice Group, a marketing and research company based in Boulder, has identified culinary trends that predict what people will eat and drink in 2018.

SRG’s 2018 Cutting-Edge Culinary Trends were compiled by SRG’s Culinary Team, led by Liz Moskow. The report results from international scouting trips, in-depth primary research and input from SRG’s Culinary Council, a team of more than 175 chefs, restaurateurs and food experts from around the world.

Moskow said the following trends are expected to expand and grow in the coming year as they move from cutting edge to mainstream.

Coffee and spice — Say goodbye to café lattes and hello to the flavor and functional benefits that herbs and spices add. Chai-style coffee or coffee layered with flavors of cinnamon, orange zest and clove will become more popular.

U-mami — Diners are beginning to embrace jianbing, a traditional Chinese street-food breakfast crepe brushed with umami-rich hoisin and chili sauce. The crepes are layered with egg, pickled veggies, and herbs, and sometimes customized with sausage or bacon.

Moringa — Consumers are embracing moringa — a superfood derived from the dried leaves of the “tree of life.” With more protein, fiber, calcium and vitamins than matcha, moringa will likely become the next matcha or golden milk.

Slow dough — Artisan bakers are making pinsa — an ancient Roman style of pizza that uses a flour blend with longer fermentation periods to make the bread easier to digest.

Trendy tea — Burmese cuisine, a blend of Chinese, Laotian, Indian, and Thai flavors, tends to appeal to a variety of palates and will likely be popular in the coming year.

The objectification of food — Food will continue to be popular not just to the taste buds but also to the eye. Instagram has made food more about styling than substance. Next year the Culinary Institute of America will start offering classes on how to take “Insta-ready” photos of food. SRG predicts that consumers will continue to see visual food experiences created with the explicit purpose of getting the perfect photo opp.

The agency’s full culinary trends report can be found at https://goo.gl/sXnGSL.