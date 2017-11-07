Garcia to head stock show overhaul committee

Joe Garcia, a former Colorado lieutenant governor and current head of a regional higher-education group, is Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s pick to head the board that will oversee the overhaul of the National Western Stock Show complex in north Denver.

The Denver Business Journal reported that Hancock was scheduled to announce his nomination of Garcia as the chairman of the National Western Center Authority Board Monday. Garcia’s nomination is subject to confirmation by the Denver City Council.

Garcia stepped down as lieutenant governor in November 2015 to become president of the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

He will remain with the commission while serving as volunteer chair of the National Western Center Authority Board, according to a city spokeswoman.

While lieutenant governor in the administration of Gov. John Hickenlooper, Garcia also served as the executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. Previously he was president of Colorado State University – Pueblo and Pikes Peak Community College.

The plan for the aging stock show complex calls for the construction of new National Western Center to host year-round events in addition to the annual stock show. The complex also will feature new office buildings, research areas and a medical center for horses.

Garcia will chair an 11-member board that will operate and maintain the new facility.