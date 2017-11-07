Gaia posts net loss for Q3 but grows revenue, subscribers

LOUISVILLE — Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA), a media company in the yoga and mindfulness space, posted a loss per share of 34 cents in the third quarter this year, a significant difference from the $6.64 earnings per share the company had for the same period last year.

The Louisville-based company had a net loss of $5.2 million, down significantly from last year’s net earnings of more than $100 million.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

The company attributes the difference to the $114.5 million gain on the sale of the Gaiam business and the repurchase of 40 percent of outstanding stock in July 2016.

Despite the major change in net income, the company did grow its total net revenue from $4.4 million in 2016 to $7.5 million in 2017, a 69 percent growth. Streaming revenue grew 85 percent year-over-year from $3.8 million to $7 million.

Paying subscribers grew from 180,000 in the third quarter of 2016 to 311,000 in the third quarter of 2017.