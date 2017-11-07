Casino operator plans major Cripple Creek hotel

CRIPPLE CREEK — The company that owns Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek will build a 150-room upscale hotel connected to the gaming hall, creating one of the top-rated lodging properties in the Colorado Springs area.

According to a report in the Gazette, Daniel Lee, CEO of Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts Inc., which bought Bronco Billy’s in May 2016, said the hotel would cost $60 million to $70 million to build and open in two or three years on property the company has options to buy for about $13 million. The project includes a hotel with a restaurant, meeting and event space with a capacity of 500 people, a 400-space parking garage and a courtyard that would be built north and west of Bronco Billy’s. Lee said the hotel would not be part of a major chain and rooms would cost an average of $200 a night.

The Gazette quoted Lee as saying he paid $30 million to buy Bronco Billy’s in 2016. “We will be bringing a different level of customer to Cripple Creek,” Lee said.

The operation will be the largest in Cripple Creek. Three other casino operators also are planning hotel projects.