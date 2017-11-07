Home » Industry News » Hospitality & Tourism

Boulder-based sandwich maker expanding with new shops

By Jensen Werley — 

BOULDER â€”Â  A Boulder eatery is expanding into multiple new locations in 2018.

Snarfâ€™s is opening new sandwich and burger locations in Denver.

A new Snarfâ€™s in the old Sinclair gas station at 1490 S. Broadway in Denver is now open.

Next year, three new Denver locations will also open: a Snarfâ€™s at 2527 Federal Blvd., a Snarfburger at 2535 Federal Blvd. and a Snarfâ€™s in Terminal A of Denver International Airport.

A new Snarfâ€™s and Snarfburger is also opening at 131 Blue River Parkway in Dillon.

Snarfâ€™s, which first opened in Boulder in 1996, has 20 restaurants across Colorado, Chicago, St. Louis and Austin.

 


 