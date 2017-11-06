Boulder-based coffee startup receives $1M in venture capital

BOULDER — Alpine Start, a maker of instant coffee geared toward campers and climbers, has raised $1 million in venture capital.

The Boulder-based natural-food startup raised the funds during a pre-seed and seed round, chief executive Alex Hanifin told BizWest. The capital comes from San Francisco-based investment firm Slow Ventures.

“They’re smart about e-commerce and have a technical background, and I think they’ll be a nice complement to us,” Hanifin said. “After early conversations we both had, everything fell into place. We’re both focused on the people in our organization and got along well. From a professional standpoint we’re a good brand that fits into what they’re looking for, and we liked what they brought to the table.”

Alpine Start is growing, Hanifin said, and the funds will be used to bring on two new employees in marketing and sales to help that growth. The company has been listed in several outdoor gift guides for the holiday season and plans to launch a new product — although Hanifin did not share details on what it would be — around March.

“We’re growing really quickly,” Hanifin said. “Instant coffee is getting great traction. We’re positioned well.”