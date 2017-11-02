PDC Energy settles federal, state environmental lawsuit for $22.2M

DENVER — PDC Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCE), a Denver-based oil-and-gas company, has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed in June by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Justice and state officials for $22.2 million.

The Denver Business Journal reports that the lawsuit alleged that PDC violated state and federal pollution standards, including the federal Clean Air Act and the Colorado Air Pollution Prevention and Control Act by emitting volatile organic compounds from its storage tanks. PDC pledged to improve emission-control systems on the tanks, located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

The settlement includes a $2.5 million civil penalty, with the balance to be spent on emission-control and mitigation projects.