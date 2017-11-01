RTD has new mobile ticket app

The Regional Transportation District has launched a new mobile tickets app.

Riders no longer have to rely on exact change in cash or a ticket vending machine to purchase day passes for an RTD bus.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

Customers can download the app and purchase with a credit card, then activate the pass before boarding a bus.

Riders can find the app by searching in their app store for “RTD mobile tickets.” The app supports local and regional/airport day passes only.

Tickets must be bought on the day of travel, although the app plans to add a feature in the future where users can pre-buy tickets for future use.

The mobile ticket must be activated before boarding the bus or train. Purchased tickets expire at 2:59 a.m. the following morning, regardless if they have been used or not.