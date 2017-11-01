Alorica to close Colorado Springs call center, eliminating 288 jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A California-based company will close its Colorado Springs call center, eliminating 288 jobs.

The Denver Post reports that Irvine-Calif.-based Alorica will close its facility at 6805 Corporate Drive, effective Dec. 31. The closure was outlined in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

“Alorica’s Colorado Springs operation is closing due to business needs and operational efficiencies,” Yvonne May, Alorica’s vice president of human resources, wrote in a letter cited by the Post.

An Alorica spokesman told the Denver Post that workers could apply for positions at other Alorica offices. Alorica maintains 104 locations in the United States and Canada. The Colorado Springs facility at one time employed 500 workers.