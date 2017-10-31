PVREA holds rates for next two years

WINDSOR — The Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association will not increase rates for the next two years.

The board of directors said in a prepared statement that efforts to control costs and improve efficiency have resulted in the ability to hold firm with rates.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

PVREA is a member-owned electric cooperative that operates on a not-for-profit basis. The cooperative’s elected board determined at a recent meeting that the organization is financially healthy and does not need a rate increase for at least the next two years to maintain its financial position.

PVREA incurs 79 percent of its costs in buying wholesale power. The remaining 21 percent are for debt interest, operations, maintenance and administrative costs. By holding down increases in the 21 percent, it was able to hold rates, the statement said.

PVREA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Wadsworth said the cooperative was able to restructure its debt and saved $13 million. PVREA has also worked with Tri-State Generation and Transmission, the cooperative’s wholesale power supplier, in implementing methods to deter wholesale power rate increases.

Of all the electric cooperatives in Colorado that purchase power from Tri-State Generation and Transmission, PVREA has the lowest residential rate.

PVREA, with headquarters in Windsor, provides power to 41,000 homes and businesses in Larimer, Weld, and Boulder counties in Northern Colorado.