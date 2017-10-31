Array Biopharma revenue falls 24 percent year over year

BOULDER — Array Biopharma Inc. was in line with analyst expectations with a first-quarter loss of 22 cents per share.

The company missed on revenue expectations, however, by $3.53 million. Revenue was $29.75 million, a drop of more than 24 percent from the same period last year.

The Boulder-based biopharmaceutical company, which works on developing and commercializing targeted small molecule cancer therapies, the total net loss for the quarter was $38 million, or 22 cents per share. It’s a greater loss first quarter of last year, which was $28.6 million, or 20 cents per share.

Despite the decrease from last year, the company is reporting positive results from its clinical trials. And two of its new drug applications, accepted by the Food and Drug Administration, have target dates of June 30, 2018. So far, the FDA has not indicated any issues with the applications.