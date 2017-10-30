NewMark Merrill division managing Englewood Marketplace

LONGMONT — NewMark Merrill Mountain States in Longmont has been hired to manage and lease the Englewood Marketplace, a 98,228-square-foot retail center at the intersection of Hampden Avenue and Englewood Parkway.

The Mountain States division of California-based NewMark Merrill Cos. LLC now manages more than 2 million square feet of real estate holdings in the state, reaching from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs.

Allen Ginsborg, the managing partner of NewMark Merrill Mountain States, said the division is a third-party property manager and direct owner of shopping centers such as the Village at the Peaks in Longmont and throughout the country, with a specific focus on Colorado.

NewMark Merrill has more than 75 centers under management across the United States encompassing more than 10 million square feet and 1,500 tenants.