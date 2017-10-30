CDOT to discuss future of U.S. 34 in Northern Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation will hold two public meetings in November to discuss the expansion of U.S. Highway 34 in Northern Colorado.

The meetings will gather public comments on plans for U.S. 34 from west of Loveland in Larimer County to east of Greeley in Weld County, according to the announcement from the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT is working to identify immediate, mid-term and long-term projects to improve the highway.

The meetings will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with a presentation at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Colorado Department of Transportation Region 4 building, 10601 W. 10th St., Greeley; and from 4 to 7 p.m., with presentations at 4:30 and 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Best Western hotel at 5542 E. U.S. Highway 34 in Loveland.

All materials from the meetings will be posted to the U.S. 34 CDOT website at us34pel.codot.us.